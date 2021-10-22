MMA News: At ONE X, Featherweight King Unfazed By BJJ Legend’s Grappling Game

Thanh Le understands that Garry Tonon will offer him a new kind of battle after his stunning knockout victory over Martin Nguyen.

On December 5, Le and Tonon will fight for the first time at ONE X, the 36-year-old mixed martial artist’s maiden championship defense.

However, Le highlighted that he has already demonstrated his abilities and will seize any opportunity to fight “The Lion Killer.”

“I think I do a decent job of making sure that openings emerge, as I’ve shown in my prior fights and movements.” “I think I’ll do a good job of keeping him uncomfortable when he’s on his feet so I can open that opportunity and try to land that money shot,” Le explained.

Tonon has a deadly ground game, something Le is aware of. Most people believe the Ameican will use his grappling skills to even the odds.

When facing Tonon, however, the featherweight champion loves to just let it all hang out and figure out the best move.

“Do you think I’d submit him in a grappling match?” Most likely not. Do I believe he’ll be able to endure or avoid a shin to the dome if we end up doing two or three rounds on his feet? No, I don’t believe so. That’s why we’re in there, to figure out what’s going on with this [crap]. “We’ll have to fight it out and sort it out,” Le said.

Tonon, for one, appears confident in his ability to win at ONE X, believing that he can finish Le in two rounds and via submission.

“I’d expect a second-round submission by rear-naked choke in the second round.” I believe he will be able to get out of a lot of situations. I believe it will be difficult to surrender him in the first round. I believe he will become exhausted. “By the second round, I think I’d have worn him down enough to go to his back and that’s it,” the 30-year-old BJJ legend claimed.

Tonon, like Le, believes that the match will come down to who executes the best game plan.

“The actual question is, does it make a difference?” And as for the solution, I don’t believe so. I believe the answer is no. I believe that regardless of whether or not there is a distinction between the levels of striking and. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.