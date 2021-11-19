MMA News: At ONE: Winter Warriors II, Team Lakay’s Coach Is Aiming For A Clean Sweep.

Mark Sangiao, the lynchpin of Team Lakay, underlined the importance of his fighters finishing the year strong heading into ONE: Winter Warriors II.

Sangiao was asked how confident he is that his four-fighter group can pull off four victories during a virtual press conference.

“I’m as confident as I’ve been in previous fights.” However, because 2021 is coming to a conclusion, we are hoping that our four combatants will be able to win. There is a desire to succeed, but this is MMA, so anything can happen. But that’s exactly what we want to happen,” the 42-year-old head coach added in Filipino.

Team Lakay, who make up the majority of the event, was stated earlier this week that they would play a big part in designing the December program for ONE Championship.

Kevin Belingon, the No. 2-ranked bantamweight in the world, will finally return to the ring after a long hiatus against Kwon Won Il of South Korea.

Danny Kingad will face Kazakhstan’s No. 4-ranked Kairat Akhmetov in a title eliminator contest, according to Sangiao, because Kingad has no one else to fight in the division.

Stephen Loman and Jhanlo Sangiao, the head coach’s son, will make their promotional debuts in ONE: Winter Warriors II.

Loman, the former BRAVE CF bantamweight champion, will want to end No. 3-ranked bantamweight Yusup Saadulaev’s three-fight winning streak, while Sangiao’s son will face MMA veteran Paul Lumihi in his ONE Championship debut.

Sangiao, who is regarded as one of Asia’s greatest MMA instructors, is hoping for a good performance at ONE: Winter Warriors II following a string of unsuccessful victories this year, the most recent of which being Jenelyn Olsim’s loss to Ritu Phogat in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix quarterfinals.

Sangiao was also asked who he believes has the toughest fight, and he said with a chuckle that MMA is such an unpredictable sport that everyone will have a rough time.

“Thank you very much to all of our fans who have supported us. I’m hoping that the fans will tune in to all of their fights because they’ll get to see a different side of Team Lakay and meet some new members of our squad. We are confident that they will love the battles. “I wish everyone the best of luck.” Sangiao concluded his interview with a smile.

On December 17, ONE: Winter Warriors II will take place, with more fights to come.