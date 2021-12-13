MMA News: Amanda Nunes’ rematch with a new UFC bantamweight champion is on the horizon.

When Julianna Pena fought Amanda Nunes for the women’s bantamweight belt at UFC 269, she received very little attention.

“The Venezuelan Vixen” was a definite underdog, yet the 32-year-old pulled off one of the most surprising upsets in recent memory.

Pena stunned the mixed martial arts world on Saturday, December 11 when she submitted “The Lioness” in the second round of the UFC 269 co-main event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pena credited her victory against Nunes at UFC 269 to her ability to adapt to anything the fight throws at her.

“Everyone believes I’m only good on the ground or that I’m only a ground fighter,” Pena told MMA Junkie. “But in mixed martial arts, you have to be good everywhere: on the feet, in the clinch, and I’m confident on the ground.”

Despite the surprising turn of events, Pena is aware that there are doubts about her victory’s legality.

There has been talk of a rematch, but nothing has been confirmed.

Pena, on the other hand, would be open to a rematch with the Brazilian fighter if she recovers from her damaged eye.

Pena stated, “We can do it next; I’m free next month, two months from now–whenever they want to do it, I’m ready.” Pena added, “If she wants a rematch, we can conduct a rematch.”

Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, is in favor of a rematch between the two fighters.