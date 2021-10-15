MMA News: A Protege of a Former UFC Champion Joins ONE Championship.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is preoccupied with the Eagle Fighting Championship, which appears to be doing well.

While this speaks good of the former UFC lightweight champion, he can only handle so much talent.

Recognizing that this denies talented fighters the opportunity to develop, “The Eagle” must act. Saygid Izagakhmaev, one of the top 170-pound prospects on the international fight circuit, is one of them.

Nurmagomedov’s training partner could have been a good fit for the UFC. Izagakhmaev, on the other hand, has revealed that he has signed with ONE Championship.

The retired Russian star announced the news on Twitter, adding that the Dagestani wrestler would make his debut in December.

After Marat Gafurov, Yusup Saadulaev, and Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev, Izagakhmaev is the latest fighter from Dagestan to join ONE Championship.

With victories over Paulo Cesar Oliveira and Maxim Butorin, the 27-year-old hot prospect is on a two-bout winning streak. Both fights were won by submission (rear-naked choke).

Nurmagomedov also expresses gratitude to ONE Championship president Chatri Sityodtong for bringing in Izagakhmaev.

“You’re welcome, [Chatri].”

Without you, it would be impossible.

My friend, I’ll see you later.

He wrote, “It was good to meet you.”

I have some exciting news to share with you: my brother Saygid Izagakhmaev has signed a contract with @ONEChampionship, and his next bout is scheduled for December.

@yodchatri, thank you so much. It would be impossible without you; see you, my friend; it was a pleasure meeting you pic.twitter.com/Ubh5SVhGhT The entrance of Izagakhmaev in December should shake things up in the ONE Championship. There are two events planned, and the location of the Russian newcomer’s appearance has yet to be determined.

“ONE X” takes place on December 5, while “Winter Warriors” takes place on December 17. A card featuring Izagakhmaev could be added to either card.

After becoming a part of Nurmagomedov’s training camp, the roles were reversed, with “The Eagle” now serving as Izagakhmaev’s coach.

During a fight in September, Nurmagomedov revealed to Izagakhmaev why the judges handed his opponent, Maxime Butorin, the opening round.

Izagakhmaev used a different approach in the second round after resolving his faults, and won via submission.

It appears that Izagakhmaev’s performance drew the attention of ONE Championship.