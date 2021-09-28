MMA News: A Look Back At South Korea’s Spectacular Run In The ONE Championship.

South Korea is on a roll in the ONE Championship, having picked up three key victories in their last three fights.

In the quarterfinals of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix at ONE: Empower, Seo Hee Ham survived a grueling three-round battle with Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines.

Despite the fact that many believed Zamboanga had the upper hand in her fight with Ham, the South Korean atomweight was able to hold off the onslaught of Zamboanga’s hitting and ground game to convince the judges that she deserved a spot in the semifinals.

It was a terrific omen of things to come for the South Koreans because she was able to defeat the promotion’s No. 1 atomweight and win.

Two South Koreans competed at ONE: Revolution, with Kim Jae Woong taking on Martin Nguyen and Ok Rae Yoon challenging Christian Lee for his lightweight title.

Early in the bout, Kim was able to take control of the striking game and pull Nguyen out of his comfort zone by chopping at his base with leg kicks.

Nguyen attempted to counter with an overhand right but was caught by Kim’s straight right, crumpling the Vietnamese-Australian and swarming him with strikes en route to a first-round TKO victory.

Kim had all the time he needed to figure out his striking game before landing flush with the straight right hand due to Nguyen’s failure to at least take the fight to the ground.

In the main event, Ok would dethrone Lee, bringing South Korea’s current winning streak to an end.

Lee had hoped to swarm Ok with blows and takedowns from all sides from the outset, but the challenger figured out that the champion would spend all of his energy attempting to finish the fight.

There were times when Ok appeared to be done, but he always found a way out and fought back against Lee’s submission attempts admirably.

Ok had a couple of instances in the fight where he caught Lee being sloppy with his defense and was able to land strikes that demonstrated his seasoned experience.

In the subsequent rounds, Ok’s hazardous gambit paid off, as he was able to overcome Lee by unanimous decision.

In the subsequent rounds, Ok's hazardous gambit paid off, as he was able to overcome Lee by unanimous decision.

Ok's strategy worked perfectly since they accurately predicted that Lee would be unable to maintain his work rate in the latter rounds, allowing the South to triumph.