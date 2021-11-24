MMA News: A Filipino UFC veteran will face Serbian Slobodan Maksimovic in the main event at BRAVE CF 56.

Rolando Dy will meet hometown favorite Slobodan Maksimovic in the main event of BRAVE Combat Federation’s first trip on Serbian soil, which will cap off a fantastic year of battles.

BRAVE CF 56 will be the promotion’s first-ever live event, taking place in Belgrade, Serbia’s capital, and the fight card could not be more intriguing.

The son of local boxing hero and former WBC super featherweight champion Rolando Navarrete, the heavy-handed Filipino striker has been a mixed martial artist since 2011.

“The Incredible” follows in his father’s footsteps, blending some of his father’s great boxing with his ever-reliable footwork to keep his opponents guessing on the feet while avoiding takedowns.

His most recent battle, against Abdisalam Kubanychbek, did not go as planned, as he was forced to lose by TKO after his corner stopped the fight before the third round began at BRAVE CF 47: Asian Domination in March.

After Kubanychbek used all of his might to knock the Pinoy to the ground and rain shots on him for the greater part of two rounds, including a suplex at the close of Round One, Dy was placed into a difficult situation.

Maksimovic, who has been fighting in the cage for the greater part of a decade, will be making his promotional debut at BRAVE CF 56.

Maksimovic also has a good striking and grappling game, which he has utilized to hammer opponents in the past, en way to a remarkable 17 wins, six defeats, and one draw record.

The 32-year-old Serbian is also regarded as the Balkan Peninsula’s No. 5 lightweight and is on a two-fight winning streak, having won seven of his last eight contests.

Maksimovic may not have the strength to finish his opponents, but he enjoys wearing them down on the mat.

When Dy takes on Maksimovic, he faces a difficult task, but a win will put him back on track for a future title opportunity.

On December 18, BRAVE CF 56 will take place at the state-of-the-art Belexpocentar in Belgrade, Serbia.