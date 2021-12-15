MMA News: A Filipino UFC veteran reveals his secret weapon ahead of the main event at BRAVE CF 56.

Rolando Dy, a Filipino standout, revealed that he changed up his training camp, which he thinks will pay off when he fights hometown idol Slobodan Maksimovic at BRAVE CF 56 in Belgrade, Serbia.

Dy believes he is more than ready to return to his winning ways after learning from his loss against Kyrgyz competitor Abdisalam Kubanychbek last March.

“I believe I could have done better, but in retrospect, I believe that was exactly what I needed.” It was a tough loss, but it also served as a wake-up call. “Just from that experience alone, I learned a lot,” he remarked of the humiliating loss to Kubanychbek.

Since then, Dy has recruited Marlon Emanel, a strength and conditioning coach, to join his camp.

The 30-year-old Filipino believes it was the right decision since it forces his body to work more closely with him in the hopes of putting on another outstanding performance against Maksimovic.

“To tell you the truth, I’m not growing any younger.” A fighter must protect his or her body in this physically demanding sport. “I know my coach will help me extend my shelf life as a boxer since I hired a strength and conditioning trainer,” Dy said.

Dy is understandably under pressure, since his chance to win a trophy with BRAVE CF is rapidly disappearing owing to his age.

When he fights the heavy-handed Filipino, the 32-year-old Maksimovic is riding a wave of momentum thanks to a two-fight victory streak, but Dy isn’t going to let that stop him from putting on a show in Maksimovic’s backyard.

“Beating Slobodan Maksimovic will undoubtedly improve my standing in the division.” It’s no secret that I’d like to compete for the championship. “Winning on December 18 will jumpstart my ascension to the top,” he said.

BRAVE CF 56 will take place on Saturday, December 18 at Belgrade’s state-of-the-art Belexpocentar.