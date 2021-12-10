MMA News: A Filipino UFC veteran is aiming for a statement win in the main event of BRAVE CF 56.

Rolando Dy will make his comeback to the ring almost nine months after his last fight, looking to prove that he still has a chance at the BRAVE CF lightweight title.

“This is a crucial battle for me because I’m fighting to preserve my status in the division.” My opponent is a newcomer with a chance to go through the ranks. I anticipate him entering our fight hungry, motivated, and determined to win. I was one victory away from a shot at the title. “I was put in that position for a reason, and I want to remind every lightweight in the organization that I’m not going anywhere,” Dy declared boldly.

After losing to Kyrgyz standout Abdisalam Kubanychbek this past March, the former UFC veteran was forced out of contention for a title fight against Ahmed Amir.

At the main event of BRAVE CF 56, Dy will fight Slobodan Maksimovic in the latter’s hometown of Belgrade, Serbia.

The 32-year-old Maksimovic, the No. 5-ranked lightweight in the Balkan Peninsula, is a tough opponent for Dy, as he is on a two-fight winning run and has seven victories in eight fights.

Despite the impending test, Dy is undeterred in his pursuit of the lightweight title, believing that the caliber of opponents he has faced in the past have prepared him for the next battle with Maksimovic.

Despite the Serbian’s deceptively solid ground game, the 30-year-old Filipino expects a stand-up battle, with Dy confidently asserting that he has the better striking fundamentals.

When Dy faces Maksimovic, he is well aware that a lot is on the line, but it doesn’t stop him from going for the highlight-reel finish.

“Whether I’m standing or lying down, I’ll be looking for the end.” You have no idea how much I’ve been through since my last fight. “I’ve come to make a point,” he proclaimed.