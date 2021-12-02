MMA News: A Filipino UFC veteran hopes to make a comeback at BRAVE CF 56.

When he fights Serbia’s Slobodan Maksimovic on December 18 at BRAVE CF 56, former UFC fighter Rolando Dy wants nothing more than to bring home a victory for Christmas.

“I definitely want to win again.” There’s no better Christmas present than placing myself back in the winner’s circle this year. “This year, all I want for Christmas is that,” Dy said.

When he faced Abdisalam Kubanychbek at BRAVE CF 47 in March of this year, the 30-year-notable old’s two-fight win streak came to an end.

Despite Dy’s superhuman takedown defense, his corner did not allow him to answer the bell for the third round as he was getting thoroughly battered by the Kyrgyz giant on the ground.

Many feel that if Dy had defeated Kubanychbek, he would have been in line for a shot at the BRAVE CF lightweight title, which was held by Amin Ayoub at the time.

In a sport where anything can happen given the correct circumstances, the 2020 BRAVE CF Fighter of the Year is looking for his 15th career win as a ten-year veteran.

“2020 was a fantastic and remarkable year for me. This year, however, things are a little different. I got off to a bad start in 2021. My next bout will undoubtedly be aimed towards ending the year on a high note. It’s a win-or-bust situation, but Dy remarked, “I’m going all out for this one.”

Maksimovic will have all the comforts of home on his side when he makes his promotional debut at BRAVE CF 56 in Belgrade, Serbia.

At first glance, Maksimovic appears to be a typical striker who prefers to keep the fight standing, but he is a sneakily good wrestler who, unlike other wrestlers, does not often go for takedowns.

Instead, he relies on his striking to gain an advantage over his opponent before attempting a takedown late in the round.

Dy has a terrific takedown defense that he uses to perfection, forcing his opponents to be careful of trying to take matters to the mat.

“I’m open to any conclusion, whether it’s a decision, a knockout, or a submission.” But one thing is certain: whatever my opponent brings on fight night, I will be ready. “This year, I’m going to make my Christmas party even more special,” Dy announced.

