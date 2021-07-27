MMA News: A BRAVE CF Champion With A Boxing Background Wants To Trade Leather With The Paul Brothers

The reigning BRAVE CF middleweight champion, Mohammad Fakhreddine, a Lebanese mixed martial artist, is no fan of YouTube celebrities Jake and Logan Paul.

He would, however, welcome the opportunity to fight them in a boxing ring.

Fakhreddine was a special guest on Brian Yalung and Rica Aquino’s Sports Bytes Philippines show on July 20. He was approached by YouTubers after answering several questions about boxing.

“Jake Paul is a nobody,” says the narrator. He is a YouTuber who is attempting to establish a reputation for himself by fighting anyone. Jake and Logan, on the other hand, are not fighters in real life. They’re simply in it for the money and the publicity. He stated, “They will never be true fighters.”

When asked if he would welcome a battle with any of the Paul brothers, the 37-year-old did not blink and even stated that he would be willing to fight them on the same night.

“I’ll take care of both of them in one night. Fakhreddine claimed, “I’m going to fight Jake and Logan on the same night and knock them both out.”

Jake’s next fight is on August 29 against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Despite the fact that Tyron Woodley has heavy hands for an MMA fighter, Fakhreddine feels things will be different if either Jake or Logan is pitted against a seasoned and battle-tested pugilist.

“Tyron isn’t a boxer,” says the narrator. Yes, he can be a bully. He is, however, a wrestler, not a boxer. It’ll be a whole different experience. Tyron might be able to knock him out, but it won’t be the same,” he explained.

For the time being, Fakhreddine is focused on his forthcoming bout at BRAVE CF 52: Bad Blood on August 1st in Milan, Italy. For the vacant light heavyweight title, he will face Mohamed Said Maalem.