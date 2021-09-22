MMA News: A 17-year-old prodigy is expected to eventually surpass Angela Lee of the ONE Championship.

On the surface, predicting that Victoria Lee, a 17-year-old ONE Championship mixed martial arts (MMA) phenom, will one day overtake her older sister, Angela, appears to be a bed of burning coals.

After all, Victoria has only fought twice in her professional career, whereas Angela is a 10-fight veteran with a perfect record.

However, Victoria’s ability to one day outperform her older sibling may not be as far-fetched as it first appears.

Angela’s age was one of the primary talking factors when she made her professional MMA debut.

She was only 18 years old at the time, an incredibly young age for a professional athlete, especially in a sport like MMA.

The eldest Lee brother won five consecutive fights in ONE Championship, all by submission, including a rare “Twister” that went viral on social media.

She defeated nine difficult opponents in a row before succumbing for the first time. The then-19-year-old defeated Japanese veteran Mei Yamaguchi in her fifth professional bout to win the promotion’s inaugural women’s atomweight title.

Angela’s victory was her finest to that moment, by a large margin. Yamaguchi’s presence as a seasoned veteran served as a litmus test for the young atomweight, giving her the chance to show that she belonged in the ONE Championship.

Angela, of course, aced the test, defeating Yamaguchi by unanimous decision, despite going the distance and confronting adversity for the first time in her career.

Angela’s opponents had a combined record of 10-9 before to her fight with the Japanese MMA mainstay, which is an acceptable mark for a teenage rising star’s opponents.

When comparing Angela’s career history to Victoria’s, there are a few significant distinctions now that she competes on the same platform as her older siblings.

First and foremost, Victoria made her professional debut at the even more incredible age of 16.

Furthermore, her opponents have a combined record of 12-3, enough for an 80% winning rate, in her first three fights, including her forthcoming encounter at ONE: Revolution.

In comparison, Angela’s opponents had a combined record of 5-7 in her first three bouts, with a winning percentage of slightly over 41%.

Victoria also entered an atomweight division that is overflowing with talent.

The opponents Victoria is currently fighting in the Circle, at least on paper, are far more advanced in terms of experience and talent than the rivals Angela encountered when she was just getting started.

Victoria's growth as a fighter will be aided by this.