MLB Standings 2021: The NL West and NL East are undecided, with the Dodgers and Phillies on the rise.

Two divisional races stand out as the most exciting with one month left in the 2021 MLB regular season. Six teams appear to have clinched first place, but the NL West and NL East remain competitive.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants are tied for first place in the National League West with identical records. In the National League East, the Atlanta Braves are only two games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies.

With leads of more than nine games, the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago White Sox are cruising to NL Central and AL Central crowns, respectively. The Tampa Bay Rays lead the American League East by 6.5 games. In the AL West, the Houston Astros are 4.5 games ahead of the Oakland Athletics for first place.

Los Angeles officially reclaimed first place in the division on Wednesday, after being out of it for more than four months. The defending NL West champion Dodgers have been World Series favorites all season after winning eight straight division titles. San Francisco’s pitching staff has turned the NL West into a two-club competition, making it the league’s most surprising team.

Since acquiring Max Scherzer and Trea Turner at the trade deadline, the Dodgers have won 23 of their previous 29 games, living up to their lofty expectations. With a win over the Brewers on Thursday, the Giants ended a four-game losing run.

On Friday, San Francisco takes on Los Angeles in the first game of their final season series.

The NL Wild-Card Game will be hosted by the team that finished second in the NL West. During the National League playoffs, the division champion is likely to get home-field advantage. In the overall NL standings, Los Angeles and San Francisco are 3.5 games ahead of Milwaukee.

The San Diego Padres were once considered the Dodgers’ most dangerous opponent, but they are now 14 games out of first place and concentrating on securing the second wild-card slot.

The New York Mets are five games out of the NL East and wild-card races, and are clinging to their playoff aspirations. The division will most likely be won by the Phillies or the Braves.

On Aug. 23, a nine-game winning streak gave the Braves a five-game lead in the NL East, and it appeared like they were on their way to a fourth straight division title. Philadelphia isn’t going away anytime soon, having won six games in a row to reduce the gap.

In terms of runs scored, the Phillies aren’t much better than average. Brief News from Washington Newsday.