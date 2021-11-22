MLB Rumors: To land an Athletics All-Star, the Yankees will have to cough up a very high package.

The Oakland Athletics are open to discussing a potential trade for Matt Olson with any MLB team, but it will come at a cost.

The New York Yankees have been identified as the MLB team to pursue. To snag the All-Star first baseman, they’d have to put together a pricey package, as teams scramble to close deals before the league’s collective bargaining agreement expires on December 1.

The Athletics are “reaching for the moon” in trade talks with the 27-year-old player, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Olson is regarded as Oakland’s most valuable trade asset this offseason, and he will most likely use it to reduce the team’s salary in the winter.

According to CBS Sports, the Yankees have inquired about Olson’s availability, who has a projected $12 million contract with the A’s.

According to a prior report, according to analyst Jack Curry, no formal conversations between the Athletics and the Yankees have begun.

It’s not shocking that the Yankees are interested in Olson. The two-time Golden Glove winner is one of the American League’s top left-handed hitters.

Olson hit 39 home runs, drove in 111 runs, and scored 101 runs last season, according to SI.com, while posting a.911 OPS and 5.8 bWAR.

Add him to a rotation that already features Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, and New York will have a formidable lineup.

But, in order to make that a reality, the Yankees must figure out what kind of package might pique the Athletics’ interest.

One possibility is that one of New York’s top three prospects—Anthony Volpe, Jasson Dominguez, and Oswald Peraza—will be traded.

Volpe and Peraza are two of the three recommended names that make sense. Both are shortstops, and trading one of them for Olson would make the transaction possible.

Peraza may be a lower-ranked player than Volpe, but he is still a high-potential player who will reach Triple-A in 2021.

The Athletics, knowing they don’t have to get rid of Olson, may want more assets from the Yankees.

Apart from Olson, New York has other targets in mind. Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates is one of them, and Yankees general manager Brian Cashman revealed the team is keeping a close eye on him.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Pirates are demanding an exorbitant deal in exchange for the 26-year-old outfielder.