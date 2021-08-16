MLB Rumors: The Padres, who have been plagued by injuries, may take a chance on an ex-Cubs pitcher.

With their roster being devastated by injuries, the San Diego Padres know they need to make a move on the free-agent market.

The pitching department is one area that need attention. According to reports, the Padres may take a shot on ex-Chicago Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta.

According to The Athletic, Yu Darvish had a back issue a few days ago, putting the Padres in a difficult situation.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has been activated from the injured list, despite his shoulder troubles.

Tatis’ reinstatement is welcome news, but the Padres may want additional assistance in the future.

According to Padres Beat writer Kevin Acee, Arrieta, who was released by the Cubs a few days ago, is said to be an option.

For his provocative comments as well as his failures on the pitch this season, the aforementioned athlete was released.

His recent performance does not suggest that he is a good match for San Diego. However, given the Padres’ lack of options, taking a risk on the 35-year-old pitcher may not be a bad idea.

In 86.1 innings pitched this season, the veteran right-hander went 5-11 with a 6.88 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, and 74 strikeouts.

“His stuff was a touch sharper early in the season,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer told reporters. “Over time, everything slowed down a little, whether it was due to injury, aging, or something else. He did everything he could to achieve his goal.”

Given the Padres’ pursuit of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, they will need to consider free agents to fill roster vacancies.

In the National League standings, they are only two games ahead of the Cincinnati Reds.

The Wild Card is the most the Padres can hope for right now. They are 10 games behind the Giants in the NL West and are looking for the best available talent on the market to sign a short-term deal with.

Arrieta’s performance may not be good enough to help the Padres. However, unless they can find other players to fill up the gaps on the squad, the Missouri native could be worth the risk.