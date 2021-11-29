MLB Rumors: The Mets Are Planning A Major Spending Spree On An All-Star Pitcher.

According to reports, the New York Mets are preparing to step up their pursuit of Max Scherzer, one of the top free agents this offseason.

Multiple teams are interested in signing Scherzer, who spent last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and Los Angeles Angels are also in the running.

The Mets, on the other hand, are said to have made an offer to the eight-time All-Star.

New York has offered more than $40 million a year, according to Andy Martino of SNY, who cites sources.

However, the term of the contract was not specified, though Mets owner Steve Cohen might potentially grant him a four-year agreement.

Scherzer went 15-4 last season with a 2.46 ERA, 2.97 FIP, 0.86 WHIP, and 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Aside from that, after being acquired from the Washington Nationals at the MLB trade deadline, the 37-year-old was a perfect 7-0 with a 1.98 ERA in 11 starts for the Dodgers.

On Monday, November 29, the three-time Cy Young Award winner is anticipated to make his decision.

If the Mets can persuade Scherzer to join them, they’ll have a formidable rotation on their hands.

The hard-throwing pitcher may join Jacob DeGrom, Carlos Carrasco, and Taijuan Walker in the starting rotation.

DeGrom’s elbow ailment from last season’s MLB season may still be bothering him, so bringing in the veteran pitcher could give the Mets more choices.

This news comes only days after a couple of former Mets signed new MLB contracts.

Kevin Gausman has agreed to a four-year, $110 million agreement with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Texas Rangers have also signed Jon Gray to a four-year, $56 million deal.

With Scherzer mulling a return to the Dodgers, the Mets can still turn to a number of other elite pitching prospects.

Robbie Ray, Marcus Stroman, Clayton Kershaw, and Carlos Rodon are among others on the list.

Ray may be the least likely of those names for the Mets, as the team would rather not trade up the No. 14 choice in the MLB draft.