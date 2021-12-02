MLB Rumors: The Chicago Cubs are one of the MLB teams looking for an All-Star shortstop.

One of the most sought-after free agents in the MLB offseason is still on the market, and numerous teams are after him.

Carlos Correa is arguably a top prospect pursued by at least five MLB teams, but no deal has been finalized.

The Chicago Cubs are the most recent team to enter the competition for the 2017 World Series winner.

The Cubs, along with the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Atlanta Braves, have been in contact with the 27-year-old shortstop, according to Mark Berman of Fox 26.

The interest comes about a month after the Houston Astros offered the Puerto Rican baseball player a five-year, $160 million contract.

In any case, Correa is anticipated to get a major contract before the start of the upcoming MLB season.

It was thought that joining the Texas Rangers or the Detroit Tigers would be great.

Correa is expected to receive a 10-year, $300 million contract at the very least, according to reports.

His contract is expected to be better than Marcus Semien’s $175 million, seven-year deal with the Rangers.

With a lockout set to begin on Thursday, December 2, the answer should be forthcoming.

If nothing happens, all participants will be forced to wait for the situation to be handled.

Once the lockout begins, no contracts will be able to be agreed upon, leaving Correa and the other remaining free agents at a stalemate with no clear end date, according to the Bleacher Report.

Correa is coming off a strong season in which he batted.279/.366/.485 with 26 home runs and 92 RBIs.

He was named to his second All-Star squad and placed sixth in the American League MVP voting.

Correa is expected to receive a contract worth around $341 million, which is similar to what Francis Lindor received with the New York Mets last season.

With such a high price tag, any MLB team may have to wait a long time to sign Correa.