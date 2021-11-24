MLB Rumors: The Blue Jays and Angels are leading the pack in their pursuit of an All-Star free agent pitcher.

Teams in the Major League Baseball continue to examine the free-agent market, and Kevin Gausman is one significant name on the market.

The 30-year-old is coming off a strong season with the San Francisco Giants, and he is being pursued by a number of organizations.

The Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, and San Francisco Giants have all expressed interest in the All-Star pitcher, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Gausman’s return to the Giants would make sense, even if his capacity is in doubt.

Anthony DeSclafani and Alex Wood, two pitchers from last season, have signed new contracts with the Giants.

Both signed multi-year contracts, raising questions about the 30-year-value old’s and role in San Francisco.

Gausman might not be a good fit for the Los Angeles Angels. They already signed Noah Syndergaard to a one-year deal last week, but they want to add to their backup pitching staff.

The Angels added Aaron Loup to the mix in a recent post. The 33-year-old was given a two-year contract worth $17 million, with a $7.5 million club option for 2024 and a $2 million buyout.

His chances of landing a significant role in Seattle do not appear to be promising either.

The Mariners are looking for another pitcher to join Marco Gonzales, Logan Gilbert, and Chris Flexen in the rotation.

Given the Angels, Giants, and Mariners’ current situations, the Blue Jays would be a natural fit for Gausman.

With Robbie Ray and Steven Matz vying for a massive increase, he could end up as the team’s starting pitcher.

Given his recent success, it seems only natural that he joins a team that will fully employ him.

Gausman finished sixth in the National League Cy Young votes last season after pitching for the Giants and compiling a 14-6 record, 2.81 ERA, 3.00 FIP, and 10.6 K/9 in 192 innings in 33 starts.

The last two seasons have been marked by his excellence. In 2020, he has struck out 11.9 batters per nine innings, which is a career high.