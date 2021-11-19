MLB Rumors: Mets Could Reunite With Ex-Pitcher; Red Sox and Cardinals Also Interested

The New York Mets are sifting through the free-agent pool, and Steven Matz is one name that stands out.

Ironically, the 30-year-old pitcher was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays last winter by the Mets.

Given that Matz spent his first six MLB seasons with the Mets, a reunion between the two would make sense. According to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network, this included assisting New York in earning two postseason berths and the 2015 National League pennant.

In his earlier seasons with the Mets, he was renowned for being a dedicated player.

He did, however, have his share of setbacks, especially during the pandemic-shortened seasons.

It was one of the factors that led to the Long Island native being traded to the Blue Jays in exchange for three players.

However, he was able to rebound in the AL East with the Blue Jays, earning a 3.82 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, and 144 strikeouts in 29 starts.

It was also his best performance since joining the league in 2016.

The Mets aren’t the only team interested in signing the free agent. Other teams appear to have taken notice of his play last season as well.

The Boston Red Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals are two teams rumored to be interested in Matz.

With Jacob deGrom at the helm, the Mets are attempting to retool their rotation. Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker will almost certainly return to New York.

Noah Syndergaard has already left the Mets’ roster, having joined the Los Angeles Angels.

Marcus Stroman, who has yet to find a new home, is another player they may lose.

The pitcher was linked to the New York Yankees in a previous post. Unfortunately, memories of 2019, notably the comments of club general manager Brian Cashman, linger for the All-Star player.

At the time, Cashman indicated that Stroman was not a difference-maker and that he would spend more time in the bullpen in the postseason.

The 2017 Golden Glove Award winner retaliated with infographics comparing himself to members of the Yankees’ rotation, demonstrating that the wounds have not healed.