MLB Rumors: If Losing Ways Aren’t Addressed, ‘Shotime’ May Leave Angels.

Shohei Ohtani has shown himself not only to the Los Angeles Angels, but also to the rest of Major League Baseball.

He continues to dazzle baseball fans, but he understands that his efforts will be for naught unless his team begins to win.

According to MLB.com, the 27-year-old pitcher may have just sealed up the American League Most Valuable Player title after seven brilliant innings against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, September 26.

However, knowing it was the Angels’ 82nd loss in 2021, that idea was bittersweet. To make matters worse, ESPN reported that the team will have its sixth consecutive losing season.

The Angels can breathe a sigh of relief for the time being, since Ohtani is still not eligible for free agency. This is set to continue until the 2023 season.

When asked if he would be willing to fight with the Angels on a long-term basis, though, his statements may instill a feeling of urgency in management.

Through his interpreter, Ohtani stated, “I truly like the squad.” “I enjoy the supporters and the team’s environment, but I want to win more than anything else. That is the most important thing to me. That’s all I’ve got to say about it.”

The Japanese athlete also stated that he and the Angels had not discussed a prospective contract extension.

Regardless, those remarks may be something that top management should address right away.

Several members of the Angels organization have stated that the team needs to improve. Mike Trout, who has been sidelined since May, is one of them.

Angels manager Joe Maddon agreed, stating that action is required if the Angels are to improve their performance in the future.

“We can’t be in this situation every year. This organization is far superior to that. We are entitled to more. Maddon added, “We have to go out and earn it.”

It’s natural to hear Ohtani’s frustrations and disappointments.

Ohtani said of missing out on the postseason, “It’s really upsetting, very disheartening.” “At the conclusion of the season, I always look forward to being in a playoff race and trying to talk about the playoffs with my teammates. It’s always on my mind, so it’s been disappointing.”