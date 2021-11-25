MLB Rumors: Following recent surgery, an All-Star pitcher is expected to sign a new contract.

Teams in the Major League Baseball continue to scour the free-agent market for available pitchers, but their success is contingent on the price they must pay.

Kirby Yates is one of them, and given his present fitness, he may be signed to a reasonable contract.

The 34-year-old is coming off a second Tommy John surgery (TJS) and may not be ready until the 2022 MLB season’s midseason.

According to MLTBR’s Steven Adams, the return date corresponds to the usual fourteen-month recovery time for any player who has the surgery.

Despite his situation, Yates is expected to sign a two-year contract in the offseason.

It’s a common practice among MLB teams to write off the first year of a contract and hope that the investment pays off in the second year.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Arizona Diamondbacks are a possible suitor in Yates’ case.

As they attempt to reload their bullpen, the Diamondbacks are one of six teams said to be taking a chance on the All-Star pitcher.

Before undergoing surgery, the experienced pitcher led the league in saves with 41 during the 2019 MLB season with the San Diego Padres.

Furthermore, during his four years with the team, Yates had a 2.55 ERA and 1.002 WHIP.

The Toronto Blue Jays took a chance on Yates last season, but his time was short-lived, as he underwent a second TJS treatment.

Despite the risks of Yates facing another operation, Arizona and other teams are expected to take a chance on the All-Star pitcher in the hopes of seeing him revert to his previous form.

Yates is known for his late-game prowess, which will be taken into account by a number of teams moving into the offseason.

Other teams in the mix include the Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins, in addition to the Diamondbacks.

Last winter, both the Dodgers and the Twins expressed interest in signing Yates as a free agent.

As a result, there’s a good chance that both teams may reconsider adding Yates to their bullpen.