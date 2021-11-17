MLB Rumors: All-Star Pitcher Snuffs Yankees’ Chances, Still Angry About GM Remarks In 2019

Marcus Stroman will be one of the top free agents targeted by many MLB teams this offseason.

The New York Yankees, on the other hand, are very likely out.

While nothing is confirmed at this time, several fans have speculated on where he might go next.

While this isn’t official, the 30-year-old reacted to a Twitter post in which a photo of him was photo-edited to look like he was wearing a Yankees uniform.

The All-Star pitcher responded to the social media post with a meme of Rapper 50 Cent laughing and driving away from the TV show “Entourage.”

Aside from that, in a Twitter exchange on Tuesday, November 16, he took multiple digs at the Yankees.

“Since 2009, the Yankees haven’t won a World Series,” Stroman added. “At every trade deadline, they typically spend more than any other team and acquire the best players. They should have a lot more success than they have because of the way they spend and the players they recruit.” @STR0 pic.twitter.com/T3fSDNDshWS @STR0 @STR0 @STR0 @STR0 @STR0 @STR0 @STR0 @STR0 @STR0 @STR0 Troman still has a grudge against the Yankees, a team with which he almost signed in 2019.

At the 2019 MLB trade deadline, Stroman was on the verge of joining the Yankees, but he ultimately chose the New York Mets.

His dislike for the franchise, though, extends beyond that, particularly in light of statements made by Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.

Cashman told Yahoo Sports that while the 2017 Golden Glove Award winner piqued his interest, he didn’t believe Stroman would be a game-changer.

He rubbed it in even further by adding that in the postseason, the All-Star pitcher would spend more time in the bullpen.

Stroman was irritated by the remarks and responded to Cashman’s assertions.

He began tweeting his infographics and comparing them to the other Yankees’ rotation players.

Stroman is coming off a season in which he pitched for the Mets and finished 10-13 with a 3.02 ERA and 1.145 WHIP in 33 starts.

Multiple MLB organizations are anticipated to pitch their offers to bring him into their fold based on his stat line.