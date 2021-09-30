MLB Playoff Standings 2021: Wild-Card Picture, Odds For Yankees, Red Sox, Blue Jays, and Mariners

With four games remaining in the 2021 MLB regular season, the American League wild-card race could not be much tighter. In the race for the AL’s final two postseason slots, four teams are separated by just two games.

On Wednesday, every wild-card contender gained ground on the New York Yankees. The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the New York Yankees 6-5 to keep their playoff chances alive. The Boston Red Sox were victorious over the Baltimore Orioles. The Seattle Mariners defeated the Oakland Athletics, putting the A’s out of contention.

The Yankees lead the wild-card rankings by one game heading into the last game of their series in Toronto on Thursday. The Red Sox are now the last team in the current playoff picture, holding on to the second wild-card slot by a hair. The Mariners are a half-game behind Boston, while the Blue Jays are a full game behind the Red Sox.

CURRENT STANDINGS OF AL WILD CARDS

90-68 New York 89-69 Boston Seattle wins 89-70. 88-70 Toronto 85-74 Oakland

This was already entertaining. It’s a step in the right direction. The A’s are out, so a five-way tie is no longer a possibility, but today went a long way toward ensuring a fantastic next four days.

The #Yankees will face Robbie Ray, the AL Cy Young Award front runner, in the series finale tomorrow night. Corey Kluber has chosen New York as his destination.

The season of Toronto is on the line. The lead in the Wild Card race is on the line for New York.

For both teams, this is the most important game of the year.

The Yankees are expected to keep their wild-card berth, according to the betting odds. New York has -650 odds to make the playoffs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

At -160, Boston is also favored to make the playoffs. Seattle’s playoff chances have jumped to +250, up from +700 only a few days ago. Toronto has +210 chances to finish in the final playoff picture, despite needing some aid to win a wild-card position.

All of the wild-card contenders finish the regular season against an opponent in their last series who has nothing to lose.

From Friday through Sunday, the Yankees will host the Tampa Bay Rays in a three-game series. Tampa Bay has clinched the AL’s top spot, but it will not be able to finish with the best record in baseball.

The Red Sox, Blue Jays, and Mariners are all set to play clubs who have been eliminated from playoff contention for some time and will finish below.500.