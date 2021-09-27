MLB Playoff Standings: 2021 AL Wild-Card Race Tiebreaker Scenarios and Schedules

In the final week of the 2021 MLB regular season, five American League teams are vying for two postseason positions. All three division winners have been determined, but the two wild-card spots are still up for grabs.

The New York Yankees lead the American League wild-card standings by one game over the Boston Red Sox. The Blue Jays of Toronto are a game behind the Red Sox for the second wild-card place. The Mariners are two games behind the Red Sox, while the Athletics are three games behind.

As the regular season nears its finish, all five clubs have six games left on their schedule, including a pair of series featuring two wild-card candidates.

With a weekend sweep at Fenway Park, the Yankees moved ahead of the Red Sox for the top wild-card slot. With a pair of crucial home runs, Giancarlo Stanton became only the fourth Yankee with at least three home runs and 10 RBI in a three-game period versus the Red Sox.

In the AL Wild-Card Game, which two teams have the best probability of meeting? What happens if two, three, or even four teams have the same record at the end of the season?

In the final week of the season, here’s a look at the AL wild-card race.

Schedules that remain

By Thursday, either the Mariners or the Athletics will be out of the race. A three-game series between Seattle and Oakland begins on Monday. The only AL divisional race that hasn’t been officially decided is the AL West, where the Houston Astros have a five-game lead over the Seattle Mariners with six games remaining.

To close out the season, Oakland travels to Houston. In their last series, the Mariners take on the Los Angeles Angels.

From Tuesday through Thursday, the Yankees will host the Blue Jays in a crucial series. The Yankees finish the season with three games against the Tampa Bay Rays at home. In its last series, the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Baltimore Orioles.

With no rivals on the schedule, Boston has the easiest final stretch of the season. The Red Sox will play six games on the road against the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Nationals, who have combined to lose 198 games.

New York has the most tough remaining schedule based on opponents’ winning percentage. That doesn’t tell the entire story, though, because Tampa Bay will almost certainly be playing for pride when they visit the Bronx. Brief News from Washington Newsday.