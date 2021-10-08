MLB Playoff Predictions 2021: Division Series Predictions, World Series Predictions, and Postseason Betting Odds

The 2021 MLB playoff field appears to be wide open following the two wild-card games. Neither the American nor the National League’s No. 1 seeds are favorites to win the pennant. Both the AL and NL betting favorites may struggle to make it through the division series.

Every American League team has odds of less than 4/1 and more than 10/1 to win the World Series. As the No. 2 seed, the Houston Astros lead the way with +450 championship odds. Despite finishing five games ahead of Houston atop the AL standings, the Tampa Bay Rays are second at +500. In the ALDS, the Chicago White Sox (+850) and Boston Red Sox (+950) are underdogs.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are clear favorites to represent the National League in the World Series and capture their second consecutive title. The Los Angeles Dodgers have +240 title odds, putting them comfortably ahead of the San Francisco Giants (+700). In the NLCS, either the Milwaukee Brewers (+950) or Atlanta Braves (++1200) might be significant underdogs against either NL West team.

Predictions for each division series as well as the World Series are included. FanDuel Sportsbook provides the betting odds.

Los Angeles Dodgers (+130) vs. San Francisco Giants (-152)

The Giants were underdogs all season, but it didn’t stop them from winning the NL West title over the Dodgers. Despite the fact that Los Angeles concluded the season with 45 wins in 58 games, San Francisco was able to hold off the defending champions with 107 total victories. The Giants defeated the Dodgers in the season series and led MLB with a 3.04 ERA in the last month. After starting the wild-card game, Max Scherzer can only pitch once for the Dodgers on full rest. Max Muncy and Clayton Kershaw will be missed by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Atlanta Braves (+120) against. Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee’s top three pitchers all have ERAs under 3.00 and WHIPs under 1.00. The possibility of having Corbin Burnes, the Cy Young Award winner, start two games provides the Brewers a substantial advantage. When Milwaukee reached Game 7 of the NLCS in 2018, Burnes and Brandon Woodruff combined for a 2.11 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 21 innings. The Brewers have figured out how to generate runs, which is a crucial ability in the postseason. By taking advantage of a weak NL East, Atlanta was able to make the playoffs.

Milwaukee will win in four games.

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox (+112) (-130)

