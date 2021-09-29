MLB Playoff Bracket 2021: Who Will The Dodgers, Giants, and Cardinals Face To Begin The National League Playoffs?

With five days left in the regular season, one side of the 2021 MLB playoff bracket is nearly carved in stone, as the National League postseason picture comes into focus.

Four of the five National League postseason berths have been secured by the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, and St. Louis Cardinals. The Atlanta Braves are inching closer to securing the final playoff berth.

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, the NL playoffs begin with the wild-card game. The Cardinals, who have a 17-game winning streak, will almost certainly be the road club in the elimination game. The Cardinals will most likely travel to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who lead the NL West by two games and hold a 13-game lead in the wild-card standings.

FanGraphs gives San Francisco an 85 percent chance of winning the division. The Giants still have two games remaining against the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have the poorest record in MLB and are 2-15 versus them this season. The No. 1 seed in the National League will be the winner of the NL West.

If the standings hold, the Cardinals will go to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers in the National League Division Series. The Giants have a better record than any other team in the American League, giving them home-field advantage throughout the World Series.

The winner of the NL East is also up in the air, though things may change rapidly. With only five games remaining in the regular season, Atlanta leads the Philadelphia Phillies by 3.5 games. The Braves are predicted to win the division 96.1 percent of the time.

In the NLDS, the Milwaukee Brewers will face the NL East champions, most likely the Atlanta Braves. Milwaukee has clinched the No. 2 spot in the National League, giving them home-field advantage in their first series.

If a wild-card team defeats the NL West champion in the NLDS, Milwaukee, Atlanta, or Philadelphia would enjoy home-field advantage in the NLCS.

The National League Division Series will begin on Friday, Oct. 8. The NLCS begins on Saturday, October 16.