MLB Players Are Locked Out For The First Time Since 1994.

Major League Baseball’s players were locked out shortly after midnight on Thursday as a result of a failure to reach an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement, the sport’s first labor stoppage since 1994.

Negotiations on how to split $10 billion in earnings from the elite level of America’s national pastime came to a halt on Wednesday afternoon, and MLB declared it will lock out players after the collective bargaining agreement expired at 11:59 p.m.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred expressed his disappointment in a “Letter to Fans” released on Twitter, saying the league was “forced to initiate a lockout of Major League Players, commencing at 12:01 am on December 2.”

MLB management, according to Manfred, feel an off-season lockout is likely “is the most effective safeguard for the 2022 season.

“We’re hoping that the lockout will kick-start the talks and lead to a deal that will allow the season to begin on time.

“Because the Players Association’s vision for Major League Baseball would jeopardize most teams’ capacity to compete, a defensive lockout was necessary. It’s just not a feasible choice.” The lockout is the first since a bitter player strike in 1994, which resulted in the World Series being canceled and a shorter 1995 season once the issue was resolved.

Fans were dissatisfied even after the games returned, and attendance and television viewership plummeted.

This strike occurs during baseball’s offseason, allowing negotiators more than two months before Spring Training camps and exhibition games, which will lead up to the regular season’s scheduled start on March 31.

Manfred, on the other hand, was already ramping up the rhetoric, condemning the MLB Players Association for the lack of progress in negotiations thus far.

“From the start, the MLBPA has been unwilling to compromise, collaborate, or move from its starting position,” Manfred said in a statement, adding that the union “already had a contract that they wouldn’t exchange for any other contract in sports.”

On Wednesday afternoon in suburban Dallas, representatives from MLB and the MLBPA met once more.

The union is pushing for lower revenue sharing among clubs and a reduction in the time it takes for players to become eligible for free agency from six to five years, factors that small market clubs worry will render them uncompetitive.

A suggestion to expand the playoffs has also been proposed by the union.

Last week, owners proposed a number of suggestions, including an increase in minimum player salary, the adoption of a designated hitter rule in the National League to halt the practice of pitchers coming to the plate, and the creation of a designated hitter rule in the American League.