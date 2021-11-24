MLB News: The White Sox Sign Kendall Graveman To Strengthen Their Central Crown Defense.

Following allegations of a three-year, $24 million agreement, the Chicago White Sox have reportedly recruited former Houston Astros pitcher Kendall Graveman to their bullpen.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network was the first to report on Graveman’s condition.

Initially, the 30-year-old was said to be approaching a contract with the White Sox.

After about 30 minutes, Heyman tweeted that Graveman and the White Sox had reached an agreement, bolstering the South Siders.

Last MLB season, Graveman split his time between the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners. In 53 bullpen appearances, he went 5-1 with a 1.77 ERA and 61 strikeouts.

Furthermore, in 30 appearances with the Mariners, the experienced pitcher was 4-0 with a 0.82 ERA, 34 strikeouts, and 10 saves.

He was also 1-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 23 appearances with the Astros, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Graveman pitched in nine games for the Astros in the postseason, going 1-0 with a 1.64 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 11 innings.

After Tommy John’s surgery in July 2018, Graveman worked his way back to shape. He was with the Oakland Athletics at the time, but four months later he became a free agent.

Graveman, ironically, got a one-year contract with Chicago in free agency. His first stay, however, saw him play in the minors until he became a free agent once more.

The Mariners selected him, but his benign bone tumor in the cervical spine continued to impede his progress.

Graveman defied the odds and worked his way back up despite the obstacles. Behind Ryan Pressly, he was cast in a supporting role.

One of his most memorable moments was when he pitched the Astros’ series-clinching eighth inning in Game 4 in Chicago.

Graveman will now be an important element of Tony La Russa’s bullpen, which should help Chicago defend its Central title.