MLB News: Southpaw Pitcher Explains Why He Picked the Cardinals Over the Mets.

The New York Mets were open to reuniting with Steven Matz, but the 30-year-decision old’s to join with the St. Louis Cardinals put an end to that possibility.

According to the Sacramento Bee, the southpaw pitcher chose the Cardinals after agreeing to a four-year, $44 million contract.

The Matz-Cardinals deal also includes a $2 million signing bonus, which is due within 30 days of the deal being authorized by the MLB commissioner’s office.

Also included are salaries of $8 million next season, $10 million the next year, and $12 million each in 2023 and 2024.

Matz might also receive additional money based on his season’s results. This includes the possibility of earning $1 million in performance bonuses for innings pitched: $200,000 for each of the 130, 140, 150, 160, and 170 innings pitched.

Matz never gave the Mets an opportunity to match the Cardinals’ last offer. This enraged team owner Steven Cohen, who slammed the 30-year-agent. old’s

Cohen told SNY, “I’m not thrilled with the agent’s engagement with us.” “I wish Matz the best of luck.” The Cardinals had a Zoom call with the media on Monday, November 29 to officially introduce Matz.

Despite the fact that he was not specifically asked, he explained why he selected the Cardinals over the Mets.

“I felt the same way—learning about different teams and having different Zoom conversations and kind of thinking (about) where you’re going to spend the next few years was a lot of fun for me throughout the free-agency process.” And, finally, the Cardinals seemed like a fantastic fit, as well as a highly entertaining squad with outstanding defense. Matz expressed his excitement at the prospect of throwing to (catcher) Yadier Molina.

Matz pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays past season and had a personal best of 14-7.

He did, however, have a career-low 3.82 ERA. In 150.2 innings pitched across 29 starts, he struck out 144 batters while walking 43.

The pitcher took a step back and explained how the previous three years had shaped him into the man he is today.

But it was the Blue Jays and Pete Walker who helped him define his identity as a pitcher during those years, he said.

"I give Pete Walker and the Blue Jays a lot of credit over there." I am grateful to him for providing me with the opportunity to get to this stage, and he did assist me.