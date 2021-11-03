MLB News: A retired player teased the outcome of the 2021 World Series in March.

The Atlanta Braves won the World Series in 2021, a Cinderella story that surprised many.

They defeated the Houston Astros 7-0 in six games, a conclusion that may have been foreseen as early as March.

It’s nothing new to make educated guesses about the outcome of games or series. However, few people, including former big leaguer Trevor Plouffe, would appropriately describe it.

The 35-year-old baseball player-turned-media personality made the bold forecast that the Braves would beat the Astros in six games on March 31, which he posted on Twitter.

The Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros in six games.

It’s been dubbed a “crazy” or “fortunate” estimate by some. But it’s only one of many interesting tidbits from MLB.com about the Braves’ World Series victory in 2021.

Looking back, they did not have an easy time getting here.

Mike Soroka, Charlie Morton, and Ronald Acua were among the major players who left Atlanta. This helps to explain why they never led the National League East until August.

Atlanta needed to make a move to compensate for those lost players, and it did it in the last hours of the July 30 trade deadline.

Thanks to the work of Braves head of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos, they were able to acquire Adam Duvall, Jorge Soler, and Eddie Rosario.

The moves were justified and unquestionably successful.

There was no questioning Atlanta’s desire to end their winning streak in Game 6. The Braves put on a great effort early on, but it wasn’t until the final out that it all hit them.

For the first time since 1995, Atlanta had won the World Series.

Soler, one of the main players acquired by the Braves in July, was probably instrumental. Atlanta took the lead with a three-run home shot in the third inning.

The 29-year-old Cuban was awarded World Series MVP, thanks in large part to his clutch hitting and 1.191 OPS.

It was also fitting for the MLB veteran, who was forced to miss four games of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers after testing positive for COVID-19.

He was ready for Game 1 against the Astros when he returned, and the rest is history.