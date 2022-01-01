MLB Free Agents in 2022: The 5 Best Players Available, as well as Predictions for Next Season

With the league’s lockout in early December, the frenzy of free agency signings came to a standstill. The strike is set to stretch until at least mid-January, putting some of the sport’s finest players in jeopardy.

Here are the top five free agents for the 2022 season, along with predictions on where they will play next.

Freeman, Freddie

Freeman had been expected to stay with the Atlanta Braves for a long time, but the first baseman did not sign a new contract before the lockout. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the 2020 NL MVP is seeking a six-year, $180 million contract. According to reports, the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in talks.