MLB All-Star Game Lineups, Betting Odds, and Start Time for Baseball Showcase in 2021

At the MLB All-Star Game in 2021, the top baseball players in the world will share the same field. Neither the American League nor the National League are regarded to have a significant advantage, yet when the game begins, all eyes will be on the AL’s top player.

Shohei Ohtani is about to make history at Coors Field in Denver. The two-way standout has been selected the AL team’s starting pitcher and leadoff bat.

Ohtani took part in the Home Run Derby on Monday. With 33 home runs, the Los Angeles Angels star leads the majors. Ohtani was also chosen as a pitcher for the game. Before the break, Ohtani had a 3.49 ERA in 67 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.

The opening lineup in the American League is loaded with power. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays, who is tied for second in MLB with 28 home runs and first with a.332 batting average, will bat second. Xander Bogaerts comes in third with.321/.385/.545 splits. Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is in the cleanup spot.

To begin the game, the Boston Red Sox’s left side of the infield will be on the field, with third baseman Rafael Devers batting fifth. With second baseman Marcus Semien batting sixth and left fielder Teoscar Hernández batting eighth, the Blue Jays have three starters.

Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals will be the first NL pitcher to face that feared lineup. In the 2021 season, the three-time Cy Young Award winner gets the start with a 2.66 ERA and 134 strikeouts.

Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets has been the finest pitcher in baseball this season, yet he will miss the All-Star Game.

The National League is starting Fernando Tatis Jr. at first base. With 28 home runs and a 1.020 OPS, the San Diego Padres shortstop leads all NL players.

The two-hole is occupied by Max Muncy, who has a.972 OPS and is ranked seventh in MLB. Muncy is followed by Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals and Freddie Freeman, the reigning NL MVP.

Outfielders Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker of the Cincinnati Reds are batting fifth and sixth, respectively. All-Stars Bryan Reynolds and Adam Frazier of the Pittsburgh Pirates are at the bottom of the National League lineup.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the National League is a tiny betting favorite with -116 odds to win the game. The AL has a score of -102.