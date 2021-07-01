The Washington Newsday

MK Dons have signed Josh Martin on a season-long loan from Norwich City.

0
By on Sports

MK Dons have signed Josh Martin on a season-long loan from Norwich City.

Josh Martin has signed a season-long loan agreement with MK Dons from Norwich City.

Last season, the 19-year-old made nine appearances for the Canaries, who were promoted to the Premier League.

The winger is the third player to sign a contract with Stadium MK this summer.

“This is a terrific club and it’s near to home for me, so I can’t wait to get started,” Martin said on the team’s website.

“The style of play here is familiar to me and suits me well, plus the stadium is incredible.”

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply