MK Dons have signed Josh Martin on a season-long loan from Norwich City.

Josh Martin has signed a season-long loan agreement with MK Dons from Norwich City.

Last season, the 19-year-old made nine appearances for the Canaries, who were promoted to the Premier League.

The winger is the third player to sign a contract with Stadium MK this summer.

“This is a terrific club and it’s near to home for me, so I can’t wait to get started,” Martin said on the team’s website.

“The style of play here is familiar to me and suits me well, plus the stadium is incredible.”