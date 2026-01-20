Mitchell Left Out of All-Star Starting Lineup Despite Career-Best Season

Donovan Mitchell’s exceptional play this season has sparked widespread surprise and frustration after the Cleveland Cavaliers guard was excluded from the 2026 NBA All-Star Game starter lineup. Despite posting career-high numbers, Mitchell’s omission from the Eastern Conference starting five has ignited debate over the voting process and raised questions about the role of team performance in the selection.

On January 19, 2026, the NBA revealed its starting players for the upcoming All-Star Game, slated for February 15 at Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome. Mitchell, who was ranked sixth overall in the voting, was the first player to miss out on a starting spot in the East. The players selected ahead of him include Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), and Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers). The voting process, which incorporates fan voting (50%), NBA players (25%), and a select media panel (25%), left Mitchell just outside the coveted starting five.

Mitchell’s Stellar Season

Mitchell’s performance has been nothing short of stellar this season. In 39 games, the 26-year-old is averaging 29.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, while shooting 48.9% from the field, 39.1% from three-point range, and 84.5% from the free-throw line. His scoring average is the third-highest in the East, trailing only Antetokounmpo and Maxey. His efficiency and scoring consistency have earned him praise from analysts, with many pointing to his career-best numbers across various categories.

Despite his impressive individual statistics, the Cavaliers’ overall performance has not met preseason expectations. With a 24-19 record, the Cavs are ranked fifth in the Eastern Conference, leading some to speculate that the team’s underachievement may have impacted Mitchell’s chances at a starting spot. Some critics have pointed out that as the face of the franchise, Mitchell’s visibility has highlighted the Cavs’ struggles, overshadowing his personal achievements.

In Cleveland, fans took to social media to voice their frustration. One comment read, “Mitchell is third in the East in points per game, ahead of three of the All-Star starters.” Despite the disappointment, Mitchell’s presence on the court remains irreplaceable for the Cavs. With him on the floor, the team outperforms opponents by 8.0 points per 100 possessions, a stark contrast to the negative swing when he is off the court.

Mitchell’s history with the All-Star Game also added weight to the snub. This marks the first time in his career that he has failed to start an All-Star Game since his rookie year. Had he earned the spot, he would have joined LeBron James as the only Cavaliers player to start three separate All-Star Games, cementing his legacy in Cleveland.

Despite the snub, all eyes are now on the All-Star reserves, which will be selected by NBA coaches. Mitchell is expected to be a near-lock for a reserve spot, as his season-long performance makes him a strong candidate to participate in the festivities. With the new format of the All-Star Game introducing a USA vs. World round-robin tournament, there is also speculation that Mitchell may represent Panama, given his Panamanian heritage.

Mitchell’s story this season remains one of the most compelling in the league, and while his All-Star starter omission may be a setback, his remarkable performance will likely earn him a place in the game overall. As the NBA prepares for a new era of All-Star competition, the spotlight on Mitchell will only continue to grow.