Missy Bo Kearns: Extending my contract with Liverpool is a dream come true

Missy Bo Kearns, the Liverpool Women’s Player of the Year, maintains that securing a new deal with the club is a “dream come true.”

The 20-year-old midfielder, who joined Liverpool’s centre of excellence at the age of 11, has just recently signed her first professional contract after breaking into the first squad.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to stay at the club, and it’s a great honor for me to be able to do so. “All I want to do is play for Liverpool, and I’m overjoyed,” said Kearns, who is aiming to return to the FA Women’s Super League.

“Last year was my breakout season individually. I was given the opportunity to show what I can do shortly after Christmas, and I believe I took advantage of it.

“On a personal level, I want to keep performing, to push myself to be even better. It’s a crucial season for the team; we need to reclaim our place in the top flight.”