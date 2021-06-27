Miss Amulet’s return to Newmarket — and swift ground – is high on her priority list.

Miss Amulet’s ideal sound surface is Newmarket, according to Ken Condon, who is targeting the July Cup for his top-class mare.

Miss Amulet has had bad luck with the weather so far this season, as rain has thwarted her big-race prospects on multiple occasions.

It has limited her to just one outing, when she was badly defeated in the dirt at the Curragh in the Irish 1,000 Guineas last month.

Condon had to take her out of an expected first start of the season in the French Guineas at ParisLongchamp due to rain, and then again when the rains opened on the day of the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last week.

Miss Amulet’s most recent misadventure, Condon said, was “clearly quite disappointing.”

“On Friday, just as we were taking cover from biblical rain, I called her owner Michael Tabor.

“However, we’ll strive for the July Cup next, which will be held two weeks from Saturday.”

Another journey to Britain, according to the County Kildare trainer, may finally provide Miss Amulet with an equal playing field.

“It’s swift ground nine times out of ten (at Newmarket in July),” he remarked.

“With the three-year-olds coming through and your older horses returning, it’s shaping up to be a very strong race.

We expect to be able to see how we’re doing if we go on her in her ideal conditions, six furlongs above the ground.

Last year, the daughter of Sir Prancealot demonstrated her ability on multiple times as a juvenile, including when she finished second in the Cheveley Park Stakes over six furlongs of the Rowley Mile and then third at Keeneland during the Breeders’ Cup.

Condon has determined to give her a Classic opportunity this season, but he is content to return to the sprint distance. (This is a brief piece.)