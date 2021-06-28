Mishriff is one of seven finalists vying for Eclipse honors.

Mishriff, trained by John and Thady Gosden, is one of seven horses in contention for Saturday’s Coral-Eclipse Stakes at Sandown.

The four-year-old has already won Group One races in France and Dubai and will be attempting to win at the top level on home soil for the first time.

To demonstrate his versatility, he has also won the Saudi Cup on dirt, defeating some skilled American competitors.

With three of the seven players hailing from Ballydoyle, Aidan O’Brien is anticipated to field the biggest opposition.

St Mark’s Basilica, winner of the French 2000 Guineas and the Derby, will be taking on older horses for the first time, Armory, who finished third to stablemate Love at Royal Ascot, and Japan, who finished third behind Ghaiyyath in this race last year.

William Haggas is be hoping for rain this week so he can run Addeybb, a soft-ground lover.

While the gelding is now seven years old, he proved that he is still as brilliant as ever when he won a Group One race in Australia in April.

When Wonderful Tonight won the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot, David Menuisier had one of his best days of his career. She’s still in the mix, but she’ll be lowering in travel and will need to be easy on the ground.

El Drama by Roger Varian rounds out the possibilities. In the Prix du Jockey Club, the Dee Stakes winner finished just 15th behind St Mark’s Basilica.