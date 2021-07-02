Mishfriff and Addeyyb are preparing for a battle at St Mark’s Basilica.

In the Coral-Eclipse Stakes at Sandown on Saturday, St Mark’s Basilica is aiming to uphold the Classic generation’s honor.

Despite a 10lb weight-for-age allowance, just three of the last ten winners have been three-year-olds, and they were not even represented last year when Ghaiyyath defeated Enable.

Recent Eclipse wins include the John Gosden combo of Roaring Lion and Golden Horn, as well as Sea The Stars, probably the best Eclipse winner of all time.

St Mark’s Basilica, trained by Aidan O’Brien, would not appear out of place among those names if he won a select four-runner field based on his performance thus far this season.

The Siyouni colt has won the French 2000 Guineas and Derby in two races this year after winning the Dewhurst as a juvenile.

“We’ve been thrilled with both of his runs this season,” O’Brien added.

“Everything was OK before they arrived, and everything has been fine since. The ground is drying up, and I’m guessing that the more it dries up, the better.”

“We’d planned to take him over on Arc day last year with the intention of subsequently targeting him towards the French races,” the Ballydoyle hander said when asked what made him decide to follow the French way with St Mark’s Basilica this season.

“Obviously, he couldn’t run on Arc Day (because to feed issues), and that’s how he wound up in the Dewhurst a week later. He was always planning on returning to France.”

It’s rare for a horse to win three Group One races in a succession.

Ryan Moore hasn’t rode him since a third-place performance in the National Stakes, his most recent defeat.

“It’s not often that a horse wins three Group Ones in a row, but my colt has done just that by winning the Dewhurst and two French Classics,” Moore told Betfair.

"I wasn't a part of any of those victories, but he looked really great in defeating Lagardere last year.