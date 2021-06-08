Mirel Radoi, Romania’s coach, advises care against England’s attacking “threats.”

Mirel Radoi, Romania’s coach, has warned of England’s “huge dangers” in attack before of their match at the Riverside Stadium on Sunday, saying, “I’m not worried, but we will be very cautious.”

Radoi’s side will serve as England’s final warm-up opponent before of their Euro 2020 campaign.

“I cannot highlight some Romanian players because that will shatter the surprise for tomorrow’s game,” Radoi said at his pre-match press conference on Saturday when asked who he thought were the biggest threats on either side.

“However, if we’re talking about English players, I can rattle off their names in under a minute without pausing, and they’re all major dangers to Romania.

“If we’re just talking about the attacking side of the team, I’d point to (Harry) Kane, (Raheem) Sterling, and (Marcus) Rashford as three players who can pose a real threat to any opponent in the world right now.

“I’m not afraid, but we’ll proceed with caution. We’ve researched them and know that if these three players have free areas, they can be there in front of our goal in six or seven seconds, so we’ll be careful not to give them any.”

While Kane of Tottenham Hotspur and Rashford of Manchester United could play on Sunday, Sterling is expected to sit out, since Southgate has stated that the Manchester City and Chelsea players in his team will not be participating following their participation in the Champions League final last weekend.

Romania, rated 43rd in the world, was eliminated from the Euros after losing in the play-offs to Iceland.

“We are trying to find tough opponents for Romania because we are going through a generational change with our players,” Radoi continued. As a result, we try to train them to solve difficult tasks.

“The England team that we will face tomorrow will undoubtedly be a tough and aggressive one. It will be a challenge not to focus just on being well-organized in defense, since if we do, it will be tough to achieve favorable results. (This is a brief piece.)