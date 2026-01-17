Miovski Hat-Trick Sends Rangers Cruising Into Scottish Cup Fifth Round

Rangers booked their place in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup fifth round with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Annan Athletic at Ibrox on Friday night, a match that combined ruthless finishing with signs of growing depth under manager Danny Rohl. Bojan Miovski led the rout with a first-half brace before completing his hat-trick from the penalty spot, while Kieran Dowell and Thelo Aasgaard added further gloss to a one-sided scoreline.

Rangers assert control early at Ibrox

The tie was effectively decided inside half an hour. Miovski struck in the 12th minute with a composed finish to settle any nerves, then doubled the advantage on the half-hour mark by heading home a precise cross from Findlay Curtis. Rangers, keen to avoid a repeat of last season’s early cup disappointment, dominated possession and territory, pressing Annan back from the opening exchanges.

The evening carried added intrigue before kick-off, with new signing Andreas Skov Olsen introduced to supporters ahead of the match. The Denmark international, who has 40 caps and has arrived on loan from Wolfsburg, received a warm reception as he paraded on the pitch, underscoring the sense of momentum building around the club.

Rohl made nine changes to his starting line-up, offering minutes to fringe and academy players, but there was little disruption to Rangers’ rhythm. Annan, managed by player-boss Wullie Gibson and mindful of past cup upsets, showed occasional ambition. Scott Hooper, a lifelong Rangers supporter, went closest for the visitors in the first half when his effort drifted narrowly wide of Liam Kelly’s post.

Goals keep coming as depth is showcased

Any hope of a second-half response was extinguished almost immediately after the restart. Two minutes into the half, Dowell rose to meet a clever Joe Rothwell set-piece and looped a header over goalkeeper Charlie Albinson to make it 3-0.

The fourth goal arrived from the spot after Rabbi Matondo was brought down by Ryan Muir, leaving referee Duncan Nicolson with a straightforward decision. Miovski converted calmly, sending Albinson the wrong way to seal his first career hat-trick and draw loud appreciation from the stands.

The final flourish came late on, when Norwegian midfielder Aasgaard unleashed a stunning free-kick from around 30 yards in the 86th minute, curling the ball into the top corner to cap a polished team display.

Rohl praised both the goals and the wider squad contribution afterwards, noting the importance of rotation and competition as Rangers navigate a busy season. He highlighted the clean sheet, the return of academy players to the pitch, and the confidence drawn from a sixth consecutive win.

Annan Athletic left Glasgow beaten but not disgraced, earning respect for their willingness to play and their persistence despite the gulf in resources and quality. For Rangers, attention now turns to the fifth-round draw, with supporters encouraged by a performance that blended efficiency, flair and promising signs from across the squad.