Miovski Hat-Trick Powers Rangers Past Annan Athletic in Scottish Cup

Rangers delivered an emphatic performance in the Scottish Cup, securing a dominant 5-0 victory over Annan Athletic, with summer signing Bojan Miovski bagging a sensational hat-trick. The win saw the Glasgow giants cruise into the next round of the prestigious competition, with additional goals from Todd Cantwell and midfielder Nikita Aasgaard rounding off a convincing showing.

Miovski’s Prolific Display

Miovski’s incredible hat-trick was the standout moment of the match, as the striker continued to impress since his arrival at Ibrox. His first goal came early in the match, showcasing his clinical finishing, and he doubled his tally just before half-time with another well-placed strike. The third, a confident header, capped off his perfect performance and all but sealed the result.

Support from Cantwell and Aasgaard added further gloss to the scoreline, as both players slotted home with ease to ensure the result was never in doubt. Annan Athletic struggled to break down the Rangers defense, unable to find any rhythm against their more experienced and talented opposition.

Rangers’ Dominance in Numbers

Rangers were in full control throughout, with possession stats heavily favoring the hosts. Annan, though resolute, simply couldn’t compete with the power and precision on display. The victory sees Rangers move comfortably into the next phase of the competition, where they will be looking to maintain momentum as they target further cup glory.