Mino Raiola has named four clubs that are interested in signing Erling Haaland, with Liverpool and Manchester United being excluded.

Erling Haaland is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to Mino Raiola.

However, the super-agent does not feel Liverpool or Manchester United, both of whom have been connected with his client, have a chance to sign him.

Since joining Dortmund in January 2020, Haaland has scored 74 goals in 72 games, attracting interest from elite clubs across Europe.

This summer, Haaland’s contract has a £64 million release clause.

“Maybe this summer, maybe the summer after,” Raiola said when asked when Haaland will depart Dortmund. However, there’s a good probability Erling will leave this summer. We’ll have to wait and see.

“He is capable of and willing to take the next step. Bayern, Real, Barcelona, and City are among the major clubs he can visit.

“City has won the Premier League five times in the last few years, which is significantly more than United.

“When we moved to Dortmund, we all knew this was going to be the next step.”