Minnesota Timberwolves Fire Team President; Franchise Cornerstone Responds, according to NBA News.

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ president of basketball operations was sacked, and a recent story explains why.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, a Timberwolves insider said the decision to cut Rosas was made for “performance concerns.”

Rosas’ “consensual intimate involvement with a member of the organization” was discovered by the Timberwolves brass, according to Charania.

Timberwolves franchise owner Glen Taylor has opted to cut connections with team president Gersson Rosas, according to NBA Insider Marc Stein.

“The Minnesota Timberwolves severed ways with Gersson Rosas, their President of Basketball Operations, today. In his remarks, Taylor stated, “As a company, we are committed to producing a successful squad that our fans and city can be proud of.”

Karl-Anthony Towns, understandably, vented his frustrations on Twitter with a three-letter tweet expressing his unhappiness.

Rosas joins the Timberwolves in May 2019 after 16 seasons with the Houston Rockets and a brief spell with the Dallas Mavericks under the direction of general manager Daryl Morey.

Rosas was a big part of the Timberwolves’ trade speculations and offseason movements.

As part of his offseason chores, he signed Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jordan McLaughlin, and their first-round choice this year–Leandro Bolmaro.

Rosas was also a major reason why the Timberwolves were considered contenders for Ben Simmons.

According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, a new ownership group formed by Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez might get 40 percent ownership by the end of 2022 and majority ownership by December 2023.

The most important lesson to be learned from this incident is Towns’ reply.

Towns had no idea what was going to happen to their team president, according to his tweet.

Keeping a franchise cornerstone in the dark about such a momentous transaction has become a problem for the Timberwolves organization.

The Timberwolves are in danger of pushing Towns in the same way as NBA legend Kevin Garnett, who has long held grudges against the team that picked him.

Towns has only appeared in the playoffs once in his career, losing in five games to the Rockets in 2018.

Given the team’s turbulent history, Towns may decide to depart when his contract expires after the 2023-24 season.

The Timberwolves’ training camp begins in less than a week, and they will have a difficult time finding a substitute for Rosas.