Minella Yoga, Grey Dawning Set the Stage for Cheltenham Trials Day

With Cheltenham’s Trials Day 2026 officially underway, all eyes are on the runners vying for positions in the prestigious Festival in March. The day’s card features a mix of Grade Two races, handicaps, and rising stars, making it an important test for horses as they prepare for the Festival showdown.

Minella Yoga Leads Nicholls’ Charge

Paul Nicholls, renowned for his expertise at Cheltenham, is among the key trainers to watch this Saturday. His top hope, Minella Yoga, has shown great promise, drawing attention after commanding performances at Fairyhouse and Newbury. After winning decisively on heavy ground at Fairyhouse, Minella Yoga emerged as a standout contender, defeating the heavily favored Act Of Innocence at Newbury. Following these performances, Nicholls has expressed confidence in Minella Yoga’s abilities. “He is without a doubt my best chance of the day,” said Nicholls. The horse’s development has been rapid, and Saturday’s JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle will offer him a crucial opportunity to test his skills against other top prospects like Dan Skelton’s Maestro Conti, who remains unbeaten in two starts.

The race marks another significant step towards the Triumph Hurdle in March, and for Nicholls, it is a chance to see how Minella Yoga handles quality opposition. As Nicholls noted, the competition is fierce, with Maestro Conti and other talented runners set to challenge his young charge. “We are learning all about him,” he added. “There are other smart horses in there, so this is going to be a good race.”

Grey Dawning and Spillane’s Tower Set for Betfair Cotswold Chase Showdown

Meanwhile, the Betfair Cotswold Chase at 2:25pm features a clash between established stars and emerging challengers. Grey Dawning, fresh off an impressive Betfair Chase victory, enters the race as the clear favorite. Nicholls, who has won the Cotswold Chase five times before, is confident in the horse’s chances. “Grey Dawning is an absolute certainty, that’s my view,” said Nicholls. “He’ll love the ground, he’s been kept fresh, and he was very impressive in the Betfair Chase. I think he’ll be very hard to beat.”

However, the competition may not be as straightforward as it seems. Irish contender Spillane’s Tower, despite the long-standing British dominance in this race, has shown promising recent form, including a runner-up finish to Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs. Although history isn’t on his side—only one Irish-trained winner in the last two decades—Spillane’s Tower has shown enough form to suggest he could surprise on the day. The 6lb advantage over Grey Dawning, combined with what is expected to be testing ground, could make a difference.

“It’s not ideal for Saturday with testing ground,” Nicholls explained about another of his runners, Qubecois. “He likes decent ground, but two-and-a-half miles on soft ground is ideal for him.” Qubecois is expected to run in preparation for a potential Cheltenham appearance in the Ultima Handicap.

Other notable races on the day include the Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase (1:15pm), where Jagwar looks to build on a strong third-place finish in the December Gold Cup. Lively contender Uncle Bert, priced at 11/1, could pose a threat if he returns to form. In the Pertemps Network Cleeve Hurdle (3:35pm), Impose Toi, unbeaten this season, is the hot favorite, after victories at Newbury and Ascot. His consistency makes him a strong contender for the Stayers’ Hurdle in March, though Strong Leader will look to challenge.

Beyond Cheltenham, Doncaster also offers exciting prospects. The Price of Peace, labeled as a “young horse on the up,” will compete in the Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places River Don Novices’ Hurdle (12:55pm), while Deep Cave is expected to capitalize on a strong pace in the Virgin Bet Great Yorkshire Chase (2:05pm).

As the day unfolds, all eyes will be on Cheltenham’s famous hill, where many horses will use this Trials Day to prepare for the Festival in March. The soft, possibly heavy ground is expected to test the stamina of every contender, and trainers will be hoping their horses rise to the occasion. Ruby Walsh’s famous observation that “the ground on Trials Day has no bearing on the ground at the Festival” remains a common sentiment among pundits and trainers, adding another layer of intrigue to the day’s action.

From rising stars like Minella Yoga to seasoned competitors such as Grey Dawning and Impose Toi, Cheltenham Trials Day is shaping up to be a thrilling prelude to the Festival. The battles on the track will offer key insights into who will emerge as the top contenders in March’s main event.