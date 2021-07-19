Milwaukee will host a 65,000-person NBA Finals watch party outside the arena on Tuesday.

The city of Milwaukee may have a street party that has been planned for 50 years on Tuesday night. If the Milwaukee Bucks defeat the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night in Milwaukee, they would win their first NBA title since 1971. According to the NBA, the watch party outside Fiserv Forum has been increased to accommodate around 65,000 spectators.

On Tuesday, Game 6 of the NBA Finals will begin at 9 p.m. ET. If the Bucks win, the Deer District watch party will most likely go crazy. If the Suns win, Game 7 of the series will be played in Phoenix on Thursday night.

The Deer District gates will open at 6 p.m. local time (CT), and fans are invited to RSVP before attending the party. This comes as COVID-19 is resurgent in the United States, thanks to the new Delta variant.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks, who were the Eastern Conference’s No. 3 seed. Following the 2019 and 2020 seasons, the 6-foot-11 power forward won back-to-back MVP awards. When questioned about the pressure of finally being able to add NBA champion to his resume, the 26-year-old smiled.

On ESPN, Antetokounmpo stated, “It’s hard, man.” “It’s difficult. You put in so much effort to be in that moment, which is tomorrow. It’s difficult to avoid getting ahead of yourself.

“However, now is the moment to be the most disciplined. That is exactly what I intend to accomplish. I’m going to make an effort to maintain as much discipline as possible. Don’t get too worked up. Don’t get too excited about the game. None of that is true. I can’t play the game right now… there’s nothing I can do about it right now. So I don’t even bother to consider it. But it’s difficult not to. When you sleep, you get dreams about the game.”

During the playoffs, Antetokounmpo had a serious knee injury, and many worried if he would return. He worked out the kinks in his hyperextended knee and ultimately broke through in Game 2 of the Finals, scoring 42 points in a loss that gave the Suns a 2-0 series lead. Antetokounmpo. This is a condensed version of the information.