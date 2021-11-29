Milwaukee Bucks Turn To All-Star Center For Added Muscle Inside, According To NBA Rumors

With usual big man Brook Lopez out with a back ailment, the Milwaukee Bucks have a large hole in the center.

With little certainty as to when the All-Star center would return, the defending champions have turned to DeMarcus Cousins to fill the vacancy.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks intend to sign the four-time All-Star center to a non-guaranteed one-year deal.

Coach Mike Budenholzer has been forced to use Bobby Portis and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the middle with Lopez out.

Cousins’ addition might not only provide a real slotman, but also remove some of the pressure on Portis and Antetokounmpo.

In an NBC Sports report, Antetokounmpo remarked, “I feel like it’s a lot of pressure on me and Bobby [Portis] to be those bigs all the time on the court, so just having another guy, that’ll be nice.”

It’s critical for the Bucks to relieve Antetokounmpo of some of his responsibilities, especially as the playoffs approach.

The two-time NBA MVP is currently playing 62 percent of his minutes at center this NBA season.

Although Budenholzer’s changes have been effective, the fact remains that Milwaukee must save him for the biggest battles in the postseason.

As a result, Cousins was able to resolve everything. The 6-foot-10 center has been waiting for a call-up, and nothing is more bizarre than being given an opportunity by a team coming off a championship season.

The volatile big man, on the other hand, will have to prove that he is deserving of a spot on the Bucks’ roster.

“Boogie’s” NBA career took a new turn as injuries began to pile up.

Cousins divided last season between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers.

With the Clippers, the All-Star center appeared in 16 games, averaging 7.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 12.9 minutes per game.

Cousins’ tenure with the Bucks isn’t certain, but he may change that if he contributes and assists Milwaukee while Lopez is absent.