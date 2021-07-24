Milwaukee Bucks Salary: Full List Of NBA Champions Contract Figures For 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns met in the 2021 NBA Finals, with the former winning 4-2 in the sixth game with a 105-98 score. The Bucks have won their first championship in 50 years, when Kareem Abdul Jabbar guided the team to its first crown.

The Bucks defeated the Suns in their final game, thanks to an outstanding performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who set a playoff career high with 50 points. According to the New York Times, the teenage basketball star also had 14 rebounds.

The Bucks’ championship win was not simply due to Antetokounmpo’s efforts; his teammates also contributed to the team’s success. During the finals, one player in particular, Jrue Holiday, was able to aid the Greek player.

Many people are curious how much each player on the Bucks’ 2021 roster earns from their contracts now that they have won the championship. Find out in the next paragraphs.

Justin Jackson (#17)

Justin Jackson, a small forward, is a free agent who signed a one-year contract worth $1,489,065 with the Bucks in 2021.

Axel Toupane, #16

Axel Toupane, a 28-year-old shooting guard, is another free agent who signed with the Bucks for a one-year deal worth $1,489,065.

Jordan Nwora, #15

Jordan Nwora, a 22-year-old power forward, is currently contracted to a two-year contract worth $2,416,291 that he signed in 2020. The contract pays the professional basketball player $1,208,146 per year.

Sam Merrill, #14

Sam Merrill, a twenty-five-year-old shooting guard, has been with the Bucks since 2020 and is under a two-year contract worth $1,208,146 per year.

Mamadi Diakite ($1,517,981) is ranked number thirteen.

Mamadi Diakite joined the Bucks in 2020, signing a three-year contract worth $3,460,775 with a guaranteed bonus of $160,173. The 24-year-old power forward earns an average of $1,153,592 every year.

Elijah Bryant ($1,517,981) is ranked 12th.

Elijah Bryant, 26, has a two-year contract worth $1,542,592 with the Bucks, with an average annual salary of $771,296. The shooting guard was guaranteed $24,611 after signing the contract.

Jeff Teague ($1,669,178) is ranked #11 in the world.

The Bucks have signed free agent Jeff Teague to a one-year contract worth $808,073.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo ($2,126,991) is ranked #10 in the NBA.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo is a 29-year-old small forward who has been with the Bucks since 2019 on a two-year contract worth $3,147,290, averaging $1,573,645 each year.

Bryn Forbes ($2,454,002) is ranked #9 in the world.

Bryn Forbes, a 27-year-old shooting guard, signed a two-year, $4,791,147 contract with the Bucks.