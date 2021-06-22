Milot Rashica, a Kosovo international winger, is Norwich’s first summer acquisition.

Milot Rashica has joined Norwich City from Werder Bremen.

After Bremen was relegated from the Bundesliga, the Kosovo international signed a four-year contract with Carrow Road.

Rashica becomes Canaries boss Daniel Farke’s first acquisition since the club returned to the Premier League for an unknown amount.

“I’m incredibly pleased to play in front of the Norwich fans and in the Premier League,” the 24-year-old told the club’s official website. I will, of course, give my all in every game for this football team, and I aim to excite the fans with several goals and assists. I’m excited to get started.

“I’m familiar with the club and, in particular, Daniel Farke’s style of play. I want to continue to grow as a player and as a person, and I believe that the style of play here will be ideal for me.

“I chatted with the boss, and I understand what he expects from me. Those recent chats with him have been quite beneficial, and I am very excited.

“I don’t know any of the players or personnel in the group, but I have a lot of friends in the game and in Germany who rave about Norwich City and the way the club operates.”

Norwich is set to complete the signing of goalkeeper Angus Gunn from Southampton after reinvesting the £33 million they got from Aston Villa for Emi Buendia.

They’re also mulling a move for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour on loan.

If right-back Max Aarons leaves, the Canaries are interested in Sheffield United’s 20-year-old defender Jayden Bogle, Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo, and Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing.