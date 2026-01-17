Millwall Halts Watford’s Home Streak with Key 2-0 Victory

Millwall produced a commanding performance on a memorable night at Vicarage Road, defeating Watford 2-0 to end their unbeaten home streak. The victory, which came on Graham Taylor Matchday, was a significant statement from the Lions as they handed the Hornets their first home defeat since September.

Millwall’s Tactical Discipline Shines

On a chilly evening, Millwall’s tactics and discipline proved decisive. Returning to action after a month out due to injury, midfielder Casper De Norre made an immediate impact, anchoring the midfield alongside Billy Mitchell. Manager Alex Neil’s tactical adjustments included slotting Alfie Doughty—usually a midfielder—into left-back, while the side’s 4-2-3-1 formation kept Watford under pressure.

The Lions came out with intent, creating the better opportunities in the first half. Doughty came close to breaking the deadlock with a fierce shot just over the bar, while a bizarre incident saw a ballboy interfere with a Millwall shot, leading to a brief stoppage and a drop ball, much to the confusion of both teams. Watford, riding a four-game winning streak, struggled to find their rhythm, only registering their first shot in stoppage time, with James Abankwah’s header drifting wide.

Despite Watford’s improved play after the break, it was Millwall who continued to press. Substitute Macaulay Langstaff nearly made an instant impact, heading over from close range. Watford’s goalkeeper Egil Selvik was forced into action multiple times, parrying efforts from Marc Bola and Tom Ince as the visitors remained the more threatening side.

The breakthrough came in the 69th minute. Doughty delivered a perfect cross, which defender Tristan Crama flicked down to Femi Azeez. The forward slotted the ball calmly into the net for his seventh goal of the season, giving Millwall the lead. With Watford pressing for an equalizer, Millwall capitalized on the counter-attack, with Camiel Neghli threading a perfect pass to Josh Coburn, who finished clinically to make it 2-0 with nine minutes remaining.

The match ended with a flare of tempers as both teams battled for control, but Millwall’s composed display sealed the victory. Manager Alex Neil, celebrating his 50th match in charge, praised his side’s resilience and focus. “The real credit goes to the players for the way they’ve responded after a tough spell before Christmas,” Neil said post-match.

The win lifted Millwall to fourth in the Championship table, extending their unbeaten league run to five matches. Watford, on the other hand, saw their four-match winning streak come to an end. Despite the defeat, they remain in the playoff race but will need to quickly regroup ahead of a tough run of fixtures.

For Millwall, the return of key players and the sharp finishing from Azeez and Coburn provide hope that they can maintain their momentum in the race for promotion. Meanwhile, Watford’s failure to capitalize on their home advantage will be a concern for manager Valérien Ismaël as the season heads into its decisive phase.