Millions of people practice Judo, Japan’s “gentle” martial art.

Judo is a martial art that is practiced by tens of millions of people all over the world, but it is without a doubt the spiritual home of the martial art, which was developed in Japan and made its Olympic debut there.

It will be one of the most avidly watched sports by home fans at the Tokyo Games, which have been postponed due to the epidemic, and is so firmly ingrained in Japanese culture that it even has its own branch of medicine.

Japan has won 39 gold medals in judo at the Olympics since its debut in Tokyo in 1964, more than the next four greatest countries combined.

Given judo’s origins in Japan, where it was developed in 1882 by the famous Jigoro Kano, whose beneficent image gazes down on judoka in dojos around the world, this is somewhat unsurprising.

Kano, who was born into a sake-brewing family in Kobe, merged several traditions of jujitsu with his own views, including spiritual discipline, and believed that the ultimate purpose of judo was to “strive for personal perfection” via discipline and training.

His martial art was dubbed “judo,” which means “gentle method,” and he saw it as a way to develop both the body and the mind.

Kano, a teacher by vocation, was a sports fanatic who spearheaded Japan’s bid for its first Olympic attendance in Stockholm in 1912.

Judo, on the other hand, did not appear in the Olympics until Tokyo hosted them for the first time in 1964.

Judo is a martial art that is practiced on a mat with the purpose of scoring a “ippon,” or full point, to conclude a battle.

This can be accomplished by pinning an opponent for 20 seconds or throwing them on their back. Waza-ari, or half-points, can also be earned and added up.

At the Games, bouts will last four minutes, and the action will be fast-paced and physically demanding.

Hifumi Abe and Shohei Ono are favorites in the men’s competition, while Uta Abe and Akira Sone are favorites in the women’s.

Some people believe that judo requires a strong egalitarian mentality. Winter training at judo’s venerable Kodokan center in Tokyo is accessible to anyone, and women have participated in the sport from its inception.

Indeed, Kano warned his early pupils that judo’s “true legacy” would be the more nuanced form of the martial art practiced by women at the time.

Women were only allowed to compete in Japan starting in 1978, and female judokas had their first full Olympic debut in Barcelona in 1992.

The Kodokan is the sport's birthplace, and it is currently in the midst of a pandemic.