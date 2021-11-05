Million-dollar Counter-Strike tournaments are back in front of esports fans.

Counter-Strike, one of the world’s most popular competitive computer games, is returning in front of a live audience in Stockholm after a two-year hiatus.

The reintroduction of the so-called Majors, which are analogous to Grand Slams in tennis and feature the finest teams in the world competing for a prize pool of at least $1 million, has been long awaited by both players and spectators.

“It’s incredible for us; it’s weird how long we’ve been away from events,” Jaime Padua, a 34-year-old Brazilian fan, said.

“It’s been two years without the majors, two years without Counter-Strike with a crowd,” Kyrylo Ochkan, a Ukrainian who traveled to Stockholm’s Avicii Arena, told AFP.

“This will be my first live e-sports event; I’ve been following the scene for a while, so I’m grateful for the opportunity,” the 24-year-old Ochkan added.

The most recent Major was held in Berlin in September 2019, and all tournaments have subsequently moved online.

“We’ve been playing from home for the past two years since Covid began.” “Everyone is happy to go back on stage, everyone is looking forward to playing,” Mathieu Herbaut, also known as “ZywOo” in-game, told AFP.

Herbaut, who plays for Vitality and was awarded best player in the world for the past two years, is known as “The Chosen One” since he was born on the same day as the first Counter-Strike game was launched.

“These are the moments when we play at C-S.” “It’s a different type of pressure when you’ve been playing for two years from home, in your slippers, relaxed, and then you start playing in front of an audience,” he explained.

Counter-Strike is a multiplayer first-person shooter (FPS) game in which two teams of five players compete against each other. The game’s premise is straightforward: one side must set a bomb, while the other must defuse it before the end of a two-minute round.

Individual talent, speed of execution, and targeting precision are all vital, but team strategy and communication are just as important.

The competition was originally slated to take place in Brazil, but it was changed to Sweden, which has lifted nearly all restrictions associated with Covid-19.

For Sunday’s final, the 16,000-seat facility is likely to be packed.

“These events require an audience,” Nicolas Besombes, an esports sociologist, told AFP.

"These events require an audience," Nicolas Besombes, an esports sociologist, told AFP.

"It's like sports in that it's all about the spectacle."